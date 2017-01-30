Which USMNT players saw their stock rise (or fall) vs. Serbia?

The U.S. men's national team finished its first match of 2017, a scoreless friendly vs. Serbia on Sunday. No one was really watching the match to see if the USMNT would win or not – it's all about the battles for a spot on the roster when World Cup qualifying resumes. Every player is vying to be part of the road to Russia.

It was a bit of a weird match to try to judge players on, though – the whole team's performance was lackluster. We will need Friday's match vs. Jamaica (7 p.m. ET on FS1) to get a better sense of where everyone stands. But if we wanted to try to assess whose stock went up and whose stock went down after Sunday's match, here's how it would go.

AP