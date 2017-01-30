Which USMNT players saw their stock rise (or fall) vs. Serbia?
The U.S. men's national team finished its first match of 2017, a scoreless friendly vs. Serbia on Sunday. No one was really watching the match to see if the USMNT would win or not – it's all about the battles for a spot on the roster when World Cup qualifying resumes. Every player is vying to be part of the road to Russia.
It was a bit of a weird match to try to judge players on, though – the whole team's performance was lackluster. We will need Friday's match vs. Jamaica (7 p.m. ET on FS1) to get a better sense of where everyone stands. But if we wanted to try to assess whose stock went up and whose stock went down after Sunday's match, here's how it would go.AP
Darlington Nagbe: Up ↑
When good things were happening for the USMNT, Nagbe was often at the heart of it. Bruce Arena gave Nagbe his first-ever start for the USMNT and the Portland Timbers midfielder showed just how potent he can be both in transition and cutting in from the left wing. He grew more confident as the game went on too, so if he can develop more chemistry with Jozy Altidore and the other USMNT players around him, it could lead to more good things.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Graham Zusi: Up ↑
Zusi has been asked to convert into a right back, and the former midfielder seemed to quickly get a sense of his positioning and spacing. He flew up the field to assist in the attack, but he showed good field awareness and made sure he was able to get back when needed. His defending skills need more refining, but it seems he understands what he needs to do. It's too early to tell if Zusi can do the job well enough to be a real option during World Cup qualifying, but it wasn't a bad start.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Sebastian Lletget: Up ↑
He replaced Jermaine Jones at the half and made an instant impact on the game. He seemed to be everywhere, both in breaking up Serbia's possession and in finding space to be an outlet in the attack. Over the course of the USMNT's three-week camp, Lletget was a name often mentioned when players were asked who impressed them in camp. Now it's clear why. Sunday was Lletget's debut for the USMNT, but he looked comfortable sharing a midfield with Michael Bradley immediately.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Greg Garza: Down ↓
A caveat: No one had a spectacular game for the USMNT, particularly on the back line. But Garza's performance failed to reach the potential of what the left back can do. He was lucky to not have conceded a penalty as refs judged his first-half foul to have happened outside of the box, and whenever he did try to get forward, he wasn't able to make an impact. Garza remains a legitimate option at left back that Bruce Arena will want to consider for the USMNT going forward, but he didn't do his own abilities justice on Sunday.Jake Roth Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Alejandro Bedoya: Down ↓
Bedoya has been one of the USMNT's preferred wingers for a reason. He is organized, moves well off the ball and works hard. But his performance on Sunday was much like his performances have always been for the USMNT: he played a defensive role and never brought all that much to the attack. It depends on what Bruce Arena wants out of a right winger, but if he's looking for someone who can score and create goals, Bedoya just might not be the right fit.AP