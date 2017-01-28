5 positions to keep an eye on when the USMNT takes on Serbia

Fabian Johnson is the Americans' best left back, but he's also their best player are several other positions. The U.S. would be a lot better off if they could find someone else to play the position and Arena has three experienced players in the mix for it.

DaMarcus Beasley is still hanging around and transformed himself into a capable left back late in his career, while Greg Garza is looking to get his career back on track after injuries and Jorge Villafana is getting his first chance with the national team. None of the three are at their best right now, but all have played well enough previously in their careers to be the Americans' starting left back. Can one make a move on the job now?

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas