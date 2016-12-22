5 Premier League managers most likely to be fired next
Alan Pardew became the latest Premier League manager to get the sack. With the new year coming up and the relegation race heating up, the talk of who will be next to go will only grow louder.
Who could be next to lose his job?
Aitor Karanka, Middlesbrough
Karanka looks pretty safe for now. After all, he has a newly promoted team in 14th place, which isn't too bad. But Boro have played some ugly soccer at times and you could see them going through a rough patch that lands them right in the relegation muck. If that happens, who knows.
Slaven Bilic, West Ham
Bilic's job looked much less safe a few weeks ago, but West Ham have gone on a bit of a run to get out of the bottom three. They're up to 13th, but just five points from the drop zone and the Hammers' owners have made it clear that they have grand plans for the club. If they end up sliding back again, Bilic could go, no matter how great he was a year ago.
Bob Bradley, Swansea
Bradley has just two wins in 10 matches at Swansea so you'd think his seat would be scalding hot, but he appears to have the backing of ownership. Whether that's because they recognize making two managerial changes in the first half of a season is unwise or they see the holes in the squad and want to give Bradley the January transfer window to fix things, it does look like Bradley is going to get some time.
David Moyes, Sunderland
Moyes looked well-suited to take over for Sam Allardyce at Sunderland, but the Black Cats have been downright putrid this season. It looked like Moyes would get the sack a few weeks ago, but the Black Cats started playing a bit better. Despite their improvement, Sunderland are still in the drop zone and the club may not be OK with another rough patch. The saving grace for Moyes may be that he still appears to be a good fit for Sunderland and finding a replacement better than him is unlikely.
Mike Phelan, Hull City
Phelan is in an awful situation. He was hired as caretaker, then given the permanent job, but of a team that is in disarray, failed to buy any players of note after being promoted last season and appears to have little backing from ownership. The best manager in the world would struggle to keep this team up, but at some point the owners will probably have to make it look like they care by firing Phelan for being in last place, even though it's not his fault.