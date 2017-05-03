Mario Mandzukic is Juventus’ unsung hero and has put his team into the Champions League semifinals

Juventus played in the Champions League final two years ago, so the fact that they are in the semifinals this time around isn't a complete shock. They're one of Europe's top teams. But the core of that team that went to the final in 2015 left -- Paul Pogba to Manchester United, Arturo Vidal to Bayern Munich and Andrea Pirlo to New York City FC.

While The Old Lady were left with plenty of great players, rebuilding an entire midfield -- especially one that magnificent -- is no small task. It takes some shrewd work on the transfer market and some creative managerial work.

The latter was especially true for Juventus.