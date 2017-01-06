20 big-name players who could leave their clubs on free transfers

The winter window isn't just for dropping massive amounts of cash. There are bargains to be had, too. If a player's contract is set to expire in the following summer, those players are eligible to sign pre-contracts with squads. Think: Robert Lewandowski signing for Bayern Munich from Dortmund in January 2014. Players of that caliber aren't available this window, but there's still a touch of quality.

Here are 20 big names, in no particular order, that could sign pre-contracts this winter. A number of these players could re-sign with their current team or even retire, but they're all eligible as of publication (Jan. 6). Also, keep in mind that "big name" does not necessarily mean "big talent," and vice versa.