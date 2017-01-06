20 big-name players who could leave their clubs on free transfers

The winter window isn't just for dropping massive amounts of cash. There are bargains to be had, too. If a player's contract is set to expire in the following summer, those players are eligible to sign pre-contracts with squads. Think: Robert Lewandowski signing for Bayern Munich from Dortmund in January 2014. Players of that caliber aren't available this window, but there's still a touch of quality.

Here are 20 big names, in no particular order, that could sign pre-contracts this winter. A number of these players could re-sign with their current team or even retire, but they're all eligible as of publication (Jan. 6). Also, keep in mind that "big name" does not necessarily mean "big talent," and vice versa.

Santi Cazorla, Arsenal

Age: 32

Joined club in: 2012

David Price

Saido Berahino, West Brom

Age: 23

Joined club in: 2004 (youth), 2010 (senior)

Getty Images Clint Hughes

Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich

Age: 32

Joined club in: 2009

Getty Images

Bacary Sagna, Manchester City

Age: 33

Joined club in: 2014

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United

Age: 35

Joined club in: 2016

Fernando Torres, Atletico Madrid

Age: 32

Joined club in: 2016

Getty Images Juan Manuel Serrano Arce

Pablo Zabaleta, Manchester City

Age: 31

Joined club in: 2008 

AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images

Branislav Ivanovic, Chelsea

Age: 32

Joined club in: 2008

AFP/Getty Images IAN KINGTON

Per Mertesacker, Arsenal

Age: 32

Joined club in: 2011

Arsenal FC via Getty Images David Price

Lucas, Liverpool

Age: 29

Joined club in: 2007 

John Terry, Chelsea

Age: 36

Joined club in: 1995 (youth), 1998 (senior)

Gael Clichy, Manchester City

Age: 31

Joined club in: 2011 

Daniele De Rossi, Roma

Age: 33

Joined club in: 2000 (youth), 2001 (senior)

Getty Images Giuseppe Bellini

Mario Balotelli, Nice

Age: 26

Joined club in: 2016

WPPROD VALERY HACHE

Pepe, Real Madrid

Age: 33

Joined club in: 2007

Getty Images Getty Images

Keisuke Honda, AC Milan

Age: 30

Joined club in: 2014

Bongarts/Getty Images Martin Rose

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Schalke

Age: 33

Joined club in: 2010

AFP/Getty Images PATRIK STOLLARZ

Michael Carrick, Manchester United

Age: 35

Joined club in: 2006

Xabi Alonso, Bayern Munich

Age: 35

Joined club in: 2014

Getty Images

Yaya Toure, Manchester City

Age: 33

Joined club in: 2010 

