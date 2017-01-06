20 big-name players who could leave their clubs on free transfers
The winter window isn't just for dropping massive amounts of cash. There are bargains to be had, too. If a player's contract is set to expire in the following summer, those players are eligible to sign pre-contracts with squads. Think: Robert Lewandowski signing for Bayern Munich from Dortmund in January 2014. Players of that caliber aren't available this window, but there's still a touch of quality.
Here are 20 big names, in no particular order, that could sign pre-contracts this winter. A number of these players could re-sign with their current team or even retire, but they're all eligible as of publication (Jan. 6). Also, keep in mind that "big name" does not necessarily mean "big talent," and vice versa.
Santi Cazorla, Arsenal
Age: 32
Joined club in: 2012David Price
Saido Berahino, West Brom
Age: 23
Joined club in: 2004 (youth), 2010 (senior)Getty Images Clint Hughes
Arjen Robben, Bayern Munich
Age: 32
Joined club in: 2009Getty Images
Bacary Sagna, Manchester City
Age: 33
Joined club in: 2014
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Manchester United
Age: 35
Joined club in: 2016
Fernando Torres, Atletico Madrid
Age: 32
Joined club in: 2016Getty Images Juan Manuel Serrano Arce
Pablo Zabaleta, Manchester City
Age: 31
Joined club in: 2008AMA Sports Photo Agency Getty Images
Branislav Ivanovic, Chelsea
Age: 32
Joined club in: 2008AFP/Getty Images IAN KINGTON
Per Mertesacker, Arsenal
Age: 32
Joined club in: 2011Arsenal FC via Getty Images David Price
Lucas, Liverpool
Age: 29
Joined club in: 2007
John Terry, Chelsea
Age: 36
Joined club in: 1995 (youth), 1998 (senior)
Gael Clichy, Manchester City
Age: 31
Joined club in: 2011
Daniele De Rossi, Roma
Age: 33
Joined club in: 2000 (youth), 2001 (senior)Getty Images Giuseppe Bellini
Mario Balotelli, Nice
Age: 26
Joined club in: 2016WPPROD VALERY HACHE
Pepe, Real Madrid
Age: 33
Joined club in: 2007Getty Images Getty Images
Keisuke Honda, AC Milan
Age: 30
Joined club in: 2014Bongarts/Getty Images Martin Rose
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Schalke
Age: 33
Joined club in: 2010AFP/Getty Images PATRIK STOLLARZ
Michael Carrick, Manchester United
Age: 35
Joined club in: 2006
Xabi Alonso, Bayern Munich
Age: 35
Joined club in: 2014Getty Images
Yaya Toure, Manchester City
Age: 33
Joined club in: 2010