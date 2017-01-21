A look at Chapecoense’s emotional first match since devastating plane crash, in photos
Less than two months after Chapecoense lost most of the squad's players in a devastating plane crash, the team is back to action. They played their first match since the tragedy on Saturday (you can watch their first goal here) and it was an emotional day of touching scenes.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
The club signed a batch of new players, who are seen here on a bus to training to prepare for their friendly on Saturday vs. Palmeiras.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Here Neto, one of the survivors, arrives at the stadium for physical therapy as the team practices.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
About 20,000 fans showed up for the game.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Relatives of the players killed in the crash hoist the Copa Sudamericana trophy, which they were given after the crash when the final could not be played.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
For the families who lost loved ones in the crash, it was an emotional day.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Alan Ruschel (seated left), Jakson Follmann (seated middle) and Helio Neto (seated right) accept the Copa Sudamericana trophy at the Arena Conda stadium in Chapeco. The three of them were the only players on the plane to survive.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images
Follmann breaks down in tears during the pre-match ceremony. Follmann saved Ruschel's life by asking Ruschel to sit next to him.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Although Ruschel and Neto are targeting returns to the game, Follmann's right leg had to be amputated after the crash and he will not play soccer again.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
After the ceremony, Chape played their first match since the crash, a friendly match vs. Palmeiras.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
The club signed a batch of new players to be ready for the 2017 season.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Osman of Chapecoense dribbles past a defender.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Zeballos of Chapecoense fights for the ball.Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
The match finished with a 2-2 draw. Their first official match is next week vs. Joinville.This content is subject to copyright. AFP/Getty Images