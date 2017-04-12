Watch Dortmund and Monaco fans sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” together

A series of explosions postponed Borussia Dortmund's Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco, but on Wednesday the show carried on. Fans rallied around the incident, which saw one Dortmund player requiring surgery. Some Dortmund fans opened up their homes to traveling Monaco fans, showing graciousness in the face of evil.

When Wednesday rolled around, the scenes were heightened. Both groups of fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" ahead of kickoff at the Signal Iduna Park. There were also signs of solidarity outside of the grounds ahead of the match, as well as heightened security.

Here is a look at some of the images from inside and outside the park.