8 unanswered questions about the USA, Mexico and Canada’s 2026 World Cup bid

Who gets to host the opener and the final?

In Monday's announcement, U.S. Soccer president Sunil Gulati said the proposal would call for the USA to host the majority of games. Does that mean they will host the final too? He said the plan called for the quarterfinal rounds and on to go to the U.S., so that is the idea, but he did acknowledge that FIFA gets to make the final decision.

"Everything gets decided in conjunction with FIFA," he said.

The opening match, Gulati said, has not been discussed.