Check out Elliot Sloan’s backyard
Check out the ramps that help Sloan become the amazing skateboarder he is.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Skateboarder Elliot Sloan on growing up in New York City
1 hr ago
Elliot Sloan on Tony Hawk's influence on him as a skateboarder
1 hr ago
Check out Elliot Sloan's backyard
1 hr ago
Is this really the darkest moment is US Soccer history?
4 hours ago
How disappointing is the USMNT's failure to qualify for the World Cup?
4 hours ago
Should Jerry Jones be able to punish players for kneeling?
4 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED