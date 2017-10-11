Can MLB take advantage of the negative publicity the NFL is receiving?
Recent polls have shown a decline in the NFL's popularity following backlash from anthem protests.
- Atlanta Falcons
- Boston Red Sox
- Chicago Bears
- Chicago Cubs
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Astros
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Dodgers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- MLB
- New England Patriots
- New York Yankees
- NFC
- NFC West
- NFL
- Oakland Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Washington Nationals
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Should Roger Goodell be asking players to stand for the anthem?
15 mins ago
What are the driving forces behind the NFL's decline in ratings?
15 mins ago
Are politics ruining interest in the NFL?
15 mins ago
What World Series matchup does MLB want to see?
1 hr ago
The NFL is feeling the impact of the current political climate
1 hr ago
Can MLB take advantage of the negative publicity the NFL is receiving?
1 hr ago