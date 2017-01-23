&amp;nbsp;

What is FS1?

FS1 is a national 24-hour multi-sport cable channel launched by FOX Sports on August 17, 2013.

What is FS2?

FS2, is a national 24-hour multi-sport cable channel launched by FOX Sports on Aug. 17, 2013 as a complement to FS1.

Is FS1 replacing FOX Sports where I watch the NFL on my local FOX channel?

No. FS1 isn’t replacing FOX Sports on broadcast TV. It’s a cable channel that enhances and supplements the events on broadcast.

How is FS1 different from the other sports networks I get?

Over the past several years, FOX Sports has acquired or renewed rights agreements with entities like the FIFA World Cup, MLB, NASCAR, NFL, UFC, MLS, USGA and collegiate conferences like the Big Ten, Big 12, Big East, Conference USA, Pac-12, and soccer leagues around the world to develop a full, robust programming schedule. FS1 will have nearly 5,000 hours of live event, news and original programming annually.

Am I able to get FS1 on my TV?

FS1 is carried by every major pay TV distributor. To find the channel listing for FS1 on your system, please use the ‘Find FS1 on your TV’ module at the top of this page.

Do I have to pay more for FS1?

For the overwhelming number of viewers who subscribe to a pay TV service, FS1 is likely included in your expanded basic level of service.

What can I do if I don’t get FS1?

We would suggest that you place a call to your pay TV provider and let them know that you’d really like to have FS1 included in your basic package.

What sports does FS1 televise?

At present, FS1 has rights agreements in place to carry college basketball and football, MLB, NASCAR, world-class soccer, UFC and USGA championship events. FS1 boasts nearly 5,000 hours of live event, news and original programming annually and that number will continue to grow. College football on FS1 is highlighted by regular season coverage of Big 12, Pac-12 and Conference USA games. FS1 carries dozens of exclusive prime time college basketball games from the Big East, Big 12, Pac-12 and Conference USA and the network is home to the Big East men’s basketball tournament. Select MLB League Championship Series and Division Series games as well as regular season games. FS1 also carries select NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series events; NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races; the NASCAR Sprint All-Star race; and all SpeedWeeks, including Daytona 500 Qualifying, the Budweiser Duel, and NASCAR Sprint Cup, XFINITY Series and NCWTS Practice and Qualifying sessions. Additionally, FS1 carries NASCAR RaceDay, NASCAR Victory Lane and Race Hub shows. Soccer is highlighted on FS1 with the world’s most prolific club soccer competitions, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and CONCACAF Champions League. FS1 carries the world’s oldest soccer competition, the FA Cup; CONCACAF Gold Cup; CONCACAF Qualifiers, FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage in 2015, 2019 and 2023; FIFA Men’s World Cup coverage in 2018, 2022 and 2026. UFC is also a core programming pillar. In addition to Saturday pay-per-view preliminary cards, Wednesday nights are home to the UFC with UFC Tonight and The Ultimate Fighter.

Does FS1 have a news show?

Yes. Airing nightly at 11:00 PM ET, FOX SPORTS LIVE and FOX SPORTS LIVE COUNTDOWN is FS1’s flagship 24/7 news, opinion and highlights programs, providing around the clock coverage through regularly scheduled programs, hourly updates and an information rich ticker.

Can I stream FS1 and/or FS2?

Most major providers offer access to FOX Sports GO, allowing you to stream programming from FS1, FS2, your regional FOX Sports Network, FOX College Sports, and FOX Deportes.* With FOX Sports GO, no matter where you go, you can take FOX Sports with you on your Apple, Android, or Windows device via the FOX Sports GO app, or access it at FOXSportsGO.com.

*You need to receive these channels in your TV channel line-up in order to watch them in FOX Sports GO. Some channels may not yet be available for every TV provider or on every platform.

How much does FOX Sports GO cost?

The FOX Sports GO application is available at no additional cost for customers of participating TV providers. You must receive each channel as part of your pay TV subscription to watch programming from that channel. Normal data rates apply.

How do I sign in to FOX Sports GO?

Just select your TV provider. You will be re-directed to your TV provider’s site where you can sign in with your TV provider credentials.

What if my TV provider is not listed or supported by FOX Sports GO?

We’re working all the time to add new TV providers. Contact your TV provider and let them know you want FOX Sports GO.