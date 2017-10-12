Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt
Kluber says he was healthy enough to go out and pitch, but that he just didn't pitch well enough.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'
1 hr ago
Carlos Santana hopes this wasn't his last game with Indians
1 hr ago
Andrew Miller thinks Yankees can do a lot of damage
1 hr ago
Corey Kluber addresses speculation that he was pitching hurt
1 hr ago
Francisco Lindor focuses on his blessings after ALDS loss
1 hr ago
Jason Kipnis: Indians were the better team, but Yankees played better and deserved to go on
1 hr ago
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
UPCOMING
-
Today 6:00a ET World Poker Tour - Legends of Poker - Part 3 REPLAY
-
Today 7:00a ET Power of Sports - South Florida
-
Today 7:00a ET World Poker Tour - Borgata Poker Open - Part 1 REPLAY
-
Today 7:30a ET Inside Notre Dame Football
-
Today 8:00a ET Zips Football with Terry Bowden
-
Today 8:00a ET In the Spotlight - Brian Urlacher
-