The Indians are feelin’ 22: Tribe extend winning streak

Cleveland Indians' 22nd straight win comes on a walk-off in the 10th inning.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

The Indians are feelin' 22: Tribe extend winning streak

The Indians are feelin' 22: Tribe extend winning streak

1 hr ago

Jay Bruce after his walk-off hit: 'That's what you hope for, I want that at-bat.'

Jay Bruce after his walk-off hit: 'That's what you hope for, I want that at-bat.'

1 hr ago

Francisco Lindor heaps praise on his teammate, team's mindset during run

Francisco Lindor heaps praise on his teammate, team's mindset during run

1 hr ago

10th inning heroes: Jay and Jose after the Indians walk it off for their 22nd straight win

10th inning heroes: Jay and Jose after the Indians walk it off for their 22nd straight win

1 hr ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Jay Bruce's 10th inning walk-off single extends Indians winning streak to 22

HIGHLIGHTS: Jay Bruce's 10th inning walk-off single extends Indians winning streak to 22

2 hours ago

LeBron James, Rajai Davis and Hue Jackson react to the Indians' win streak

LeBron James, Rajai Davis and Hue Jackson react to the Indians' win streak

5 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»