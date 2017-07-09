Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota over .500 at All-Star break

Tim Laudner says the Minnesota Twins 'need to hit the ground running Friday' after ending the first half with a loss to the Baltimore Orioles

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Twins' Granite makes run-saving catch on Orioles

WATCH: Twins' Granite makes run-saving catch on Orioles

1 hr ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota over .500 at All-Star break

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota over .500 at All-Star break

4 hours ago

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha shares his story

Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Clint Romesha shares his story

8 hours ago

WATCH: Twins' Sano smacks 21st homer of the year

WATCH: Twins' Sano smacks 21st homer of the year

1 day ago

Digital Extra: Meet new Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague

Digital Extra: Meet new Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague

3 days ago

#HDM2018 to feature high school, college, NHL hockey

#HDM2018 to feature high school, college, NHL hockey

4 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

FOX Sports Go