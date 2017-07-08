WATCH: Twins’ Sano smacks 21st homer of the year

Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins is just four homers away from tying his career high, as he hits No. 21 in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Twins' Sano smacks 21st homer of the year

WATCH: Twins' Sano smacks 21st homer of the year

12 hours ago

Digital Extra: Meet new Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague

Digital Extra: Meet new Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague

2 days ago

#HDM2018 to feature high school, college, NHL hockey

#HDM2018 to feature high school, college, NHL hockey

3 days ago

Twins' Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection

Twins' Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection

3 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Byron Buxton stars in the field, at the plate

WATCH: Twins' Byron Buxton stars in the field, at the plate

4 days ago

Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game

Actor Josh Duhamel spotted on kiss cam at Twins game

5 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»

FOX Sports Go