Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota routed despite very competitive play
Roy Smalley says the Minnesota Twins defense was 'very crisp up until that ninth inning' after a 17-6 loss to the Boston Red Sox
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Twins go deep for 6 homers in win over Oakland
4 days ago
WATCH: Twins go deep for 6 homers in win over Oakland
4 days ago
FOX Sports North celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities
4 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City
6 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
7 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
7 days ago