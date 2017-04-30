Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City
Anthony LaPanta calls it 'a remarkable reversal' after the Minnesota Twins earned their fifth straight win over the Kansas City Royals
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Mauer's go-ahead two-run double
2 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City
4 days ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor
4 days ago
Tale of the Tape: Moss vs. Peterson
4 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate
5 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate
5 days ago