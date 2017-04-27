Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City

The Minnesota Twins won two of three games against the Texas Rangers

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City

1 day ago

WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor

WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor

1 day ago

Tale of the Tape: Moss vs. Peterson

Tale of the Tape: Moss vs. Peterson

1 day ago

WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate

WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate

2 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate

WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate

2 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Dozier clears bases with 3-run double

WATCH: Twins' Dozier clears bases with 3-run double

3 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos