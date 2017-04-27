WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor
Twins third baseman Miguel Sano caught the ball and made a difficult play to tag out Odor
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City
1 day ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor
1 day ago
Tale of the Tape: Moss vs. Peterson
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano stars in the field, at the plate
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier clears bases with 3-run double
3 days ago