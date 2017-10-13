WATCH: Wild score 4 in 3rd period, take down Chicago

Chris Stewart scored twice, and the Wild potted four goals in the third period of a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks

More FOX Sports North Videos

Wild Breakaway: Resiliency the theme vs. Blackhawks

Wild Breakaway: Resiliency the theme vs. Blackhawks

Just now

Timberwolves vs. Warriors highlights

Timberwolves vs. Warriors highlights

4 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota needs to earn two points in Chicago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota needs to earn two points in Chicago

5 days ago

WATCH: Wild's Koivu ties it with three-tenths of a second remaining

WATCH: Wild's Koivu ties it with three-tenths of a second remaining

5 days ago

Digital Extra Wild Fun Facts

Digital Extra Wild Fun Facts

7 days ago

Twins Final Pitch: Future looks bright in Minnesota

Twins Final Pitch: Future looks bright in Minnesota

8 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»