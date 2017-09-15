WATCH: Byron Buxton wins it for Twins with walk-off homer

Byron Buxton delivered for the Minnesota Twins in the 10th inning, hitting a walk-off home run into the second deck in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

2 days ago

4 days ago

4 days ago

5 days ago

6 days ago

9 days ago

