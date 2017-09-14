WATCH: Eddie Rosario walks off Padres with 2-run homer
Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer to power the Twins to a 3-1 win over the Padres, just as announcer Dick Bremer predicted a few pitches before it happened.
