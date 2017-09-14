WATCH: Eddie Rosario walks off Padres with 2-run homer

Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer to power the Twins to a 3-1 win over the Padres, just as announcer Dick Bremer predicted a few pitches before it happened.

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Twins pound 7 homers in first 7 innings

WATCH: Twins pound 7 homers in first 7 innings

1 day ago

Twins Final Pitch: Royals ambush Bartolo Colon

Twins Final Pitch: Royals ambush Bartolo Colon

3 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Vargas hits 413-foot, two-run blast

WATCH: Twins' Vargas hits 413-foot, two-run blast

3 days ago

WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins' loss

WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins' loss

4 days ago

Digital Extra: Adrian Peterson's return to Minnesota

Digital Extra: Adrian Peterson's return to Minnesota

5 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Grossman homers into the Rays' ray tank

WATCH: Twins' Grossman homers into the Rays' ray tank

8 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»