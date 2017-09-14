Twins Final Pitch: Molitor manages pitching staff well in win
FOX Sports North analyst Roy Smalley says Paul Molitor managed the Minnesota Twins' pitching staff effectively in their 3-1 win over the San Diego Padres.
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Twins pound 7 homers in first 7 innings
1 day ago
Twins Final Pitch: Royals ambush Bartolo Colon
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Vargas hits 413-foot, two-run blast
3 days ago
WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins' loss
4 days ago
Digital Extra: Adrian Peterson's return to Minnesota
5 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Grossman homers into the Rays' ray tank
8 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED