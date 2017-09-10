WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins’ loss

Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton produced the lone two runs for the Minnesota Twins in their 5-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

More FOX Sports North Videos

WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins' loss

WATCH: Escobar, Buxton go yard in Twins' loss

15 hours ago

Digital Extra: Adrian Peterson's return to Minnesota

Digital Extra: Adrian Peterson's return to Minnesota

2 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Grossman homers into the Rays' ray tank

WATCH: Twins' Grossman homers into the Rays' ray tank

4 days ago

Eddie Rosario makes a great sliding snag in foul territory to get Kevin Kiermaier

Eddie Rosario makes a great sliding snag in foul territory to get Kevin Kiermaier

5 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Dozier ties for team lead with 28th homer

WATCH: Twins' Dozier ties for team lead with 28th homer

5 days ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota falls in nail-biter against Royals

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota falls in nail-biter against Royals

6 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos»