Washington Capitals Dominate Chicago Blackhawks, Win Streak Now at Eight

The Washington Capitals dominated the best team from the Western Conference.

It was more of the same Friday night, as the Washington Capitals had a dominating performance against the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks. Washington again played one of the best games of the season and completely shut down Chicago.

The 6-0 win was the fifth time in six games the Caps scored at least four goals.

Goalie Braden Holtby was masterful once again, shutting out a top tier team by making 22 saves.. It was Holtby’s third shutout in the last five games and he’s allowed just three goals in five games.

What made Friday’s win even better was the fact that the secondary scoring from lines three and four continued. Jay Beagle had a monster of a game, taking eight shots and scoring two goals. Brett Connolly and Tom Wilson both had goals, while third-line center Lars Eller dished out two helpers.

Nicklas Backstrom continued his recent strong play by scoring goal and adding an assist. It was a rather quiet night for Alexander Ovechkin (one assist, two shots), but that didn’t slow down the Caps.

Washington’s penalty kill was once again strong while killing off two Chicago power plays. The team defense as a whole was fantastic in front of Holtby.

The Caps have certainly turned it on has of late. While the win streak has been great, the opponents that Washington has beaten has been even better. The last five victories have come against the likes of Ottawa, Columbus, Montreal, Pittsburgh, and Chicago.

Washington will be back on the ice Sunday at Verizon Center and will look to extend its win streak to nine when the Philadelphia Flyers visit DC.

