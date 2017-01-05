USA beats Russia in epic shootout to advance to World Junior gold medal game

Team USA will be playing for gold at the World Junior Championship on Thursday, but it certainly wasn’t an easy road to the final. The Americans were faced with a tough semifinal matchup against Russia on Wednesday that turned into one of the best World Junior games in recent memory.

Ultimately, the gold medal spot came down to a shootout. And boy, was it ever a dramatic dogfight in the skills competition.

Russia looked to have USA on the ropes when they grabbed the first two goals of the five-round shootout. Then USA clawed back, thanks to tallies from Troy Terry and Jeremy Bracco in the fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.

Tied at two goals apiece, the shootout then went into extra frames. By international rule, teams can re-use shooters in the additional shootout rounds — a.k.a., the rule that allowed T.J. Oshie to single-handedly defeat Russia back in the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

This time, it was Terry’s turn to play repeat hero for the United States:

The 19-year-old Terry (an Anaheim Ducks prospect) had his number called three times, and he converted on all three chances. Not only was each goal a gorgeous display of skill, they were each also enormously clutch. The first two came in must-score opportunities, while the third and final clinched the win for the USA.

And here is the final sequence captured in photos:

USA will face either Canada or Sweden in the gold medal game on Thursday night in Montreal.