The Stars had a 3-on-0 advantage and couldn’t even get a shot on net

You won’t find a more golden opportunity to win a hockey game in overtime than with a 3-on-0 rush, but even that doesn’t always mean guaranteed success. Just ask the Dallas Stars.

A Minnesota Wild turnover during the extra frame of Tuesday night’s game in Dallas led to a 3-on-0 chance for the Stars and, amazingly, it ended without as much as a shot on net.

Lauri Korpikoski carried the puck down the ice and fed Cody Eakin on the opposite side of the net, but Eakin blew his one-timer shot big time. In fact, Eakin’s shot was so off target that it ricocheted off high glass and went out of play for a stoppage. That is…not ideal.

Also not ideal? The Wild went on to win the game in a shootout, so the failed Stars chance cost them a valuable point. Yikes.