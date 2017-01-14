The Rochester Americans Report: WBS @ ROC postgame

Since January 13, 2017 was Little Ziggy’s 2nd birthday, Shannon and I decided to take him and his little sister, Belle, to the Rochester Americans game. It was going to be Belle’s first time going to a hockey game!

The Amerks, who are dead last in the North Division and are in second to dead last place n their conference–huh, sounds a little familiar, I guess poop does travel downhill–were hosting the league leading Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

I was excited for the game, but I think Little Ziggy was even more amped! With each thundering body check thrown, the Zigster let out a loud, “Wow!” And after each hard slap shot, the boy said, “Whoa!” He was totally into the 1st Period, cheering along with the fans. When Rochester’s Daniel Muzito-Bagenda opened the scoring early in the 1st Period, the goal horn almost scared the poop out of Little Ziggy!

Rochester ran into penalty trouble during the 1st Period and the Baby Pens took control of the lead with two power play goals.

Even though there was no scoring during the 2nd Period, it was still exciting and full of energy.

As I mentioned earlier, I was excited about the game because I wanted to see how the Sabres’ prospects were doing. Linus Ullmark did not start in net, instead, backup goalie John Muse was between the pipes.

#19 Alex Nylander was on the ice for the Amerks, but honestly, he didn’t seem all that impressive. Maybe he had an off night but his presence wasn’t known on the ice.

Also dressed for Rochester were Nick Baptiste, Evan Rodrigues, Hudson Fasching, Tyson Strachan, and Amerks team captain Cal O’Reilly. They were on the ice, but I don’t recall them doing much; nothing in their play stood out to me.

After two periods of play it was 9pm, and the kids just about had it with the game. Belle was sleeping on Shannon’s lap while Little Ziggy wanted to lay down on the beer and pop sticky floor and go to sleep. So we left during the 2nd Intermission, with the Amerks trailing 2-1.

When we got home, it was time to put the kids to bed, and then check up on the Amerks. Cal O’Reilly tied the game for Rochester but Wilkes-Barre Scranton scored a late goal in the 3rd Period, which would prove to be the game winner; 3-2 Baby Pens.

Last night’s game was the fourth Rochester Americans game I attended this season and honestly, yesterday’s game was the best I have seen them play. They out shot the Baby Pens 14 to 6 in the 1st Period and 9 to 7 during the 2nd Period. I was surprised that the Amerks were able to out shoot an opponent like the Baby Pens. Additionally, the Amerks were throwing body checks and mixing it up after the play a lot. However, the boys in blue needed to pass the puck better and work on their power play! The previous three times I watched Rochester play, they were flat, boring, and not fun to watch.

At the end of the day, I think Little Ziggy enjoyed his birthday. He got to go swimming in the morning at the YMCA, had lunch with his grandparents and Great Grandma Nana, and he capped off the day with an evening with the Amerks. I don’t think the Amerks loss affected him as much as his other 2 year molar, which began to rear its ugly head yesterday afternoon.

