Sidney Crosby returns to Penguins practice after missing Game 4 with concussion

Things were already looking pretty grim for the Capitals, who head into Saturday’s Game 5 against Pittsburgh with their backs up against the wall down three games to one. Now, it’s looking like the Penguins may also have Sidney Crosby back in the lineup, and possibly Conor Sheary too.

Crosby and Sheary were both on the ice for Penguins practice on Friday morning, marking the first time they’ve skated with the team since suffering respective concussions on Monday.

Crosby’s injury came after the Penguins center was cross-checked in the head by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen during the third game of the series, while Sheary suffered his taking a hit from teammate Patric Hornqvist.

Both missed Wednesday’s Game 4, which the Penguins won 3-2, but there was more uncertainty as to when (or even if) Crosby would be back for the Pens this postseason. With the Crosby’s lengthy concussion history, concern was high.

But the captain made a pretty swift return to the ice and seemed to be fully involved in practice on Friday.

Crosby immediately re-assumes his spot between Jake Guentzel and Patric Hornqvist in line rushes. — Sam Werner (@SWernerPG) May 5, 2017

Crosby back at practice pic.twitter.com/wMY5LPyk3t — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 5, 2017

No noticeable limitations for Crosby, from my untrained eye. He's fully participated in contact drills. He's not slowing up, either. #Pens — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) May 5, 2017

Given Crosby’s history with head issues, the Penguins are going to want to proceed cautiously and monitor his progress, but it’s certainly encouraging that he’s able to get back out there so quickly. We’ll have to wait to see if he’ll be in the lineup for Game 5.