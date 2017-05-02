Sidney Crosby diagnosed with another concussion following Niskanen hit

Pete Blackburn

Sidney Crosby will be out indefinitely due to a concussion suffered during Monday’s Game 3 in Pittsburgh.

Crosby suffered the injury when Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen delivered a cross-check to the side of Crosby’s head as the two collided near the Washington net in the first period. Niskanen was given a five-minute major, and a game misconduct but will not receive supplemental discipline from the league.

As is usually the case with head injuries, there’s no set timetable for Crosby’s return. He will miss Game 4 on Wednesday but the team is trying to stay positive.

For the Penguins, the loss of Crosby — arguably the league’s best player — is a massive blow to their hopes of repeating as Stanley Cup champions. It’s also concerning in the bigger picture as well, as Crosby has a lengthy concussion history and has yet to turn 30 years old.

Sullivan also announced on Tuesday that Conor Sheary suffered a concussion during Game 3 as well.

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) lies on the ice after taking a hit from Washington Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

