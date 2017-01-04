Shea Weber receives touching tribute from Predators in return to Nashville

When the Predators shipped Shea Weber to the Canadiens this summer in exchange for P.K. Subban, it marked the end of an era in two cities. Not only did the shocking blockbuster involve two of the best defensemen in hockey, but also two that had spent their entire career with the team that drafted them.

On Tuesday, Weber returned to Nashville for the first time since the trade. The Predators hosted the Canadiens in a regular season tilt at Bridgestone Arena and it wasn’t quite known how the fans in attendance would react to Weber’s return as an opponent for the first time.

In the end, though, it was an exceptionally warm reception for the veteran defensemen. The Predators greeted Weber with a touching video tribute that remembered some of his best moments both on and off the ice from the time he was drafted by the team back in 2003. The crowd also delivered a big standing ovation, which Weber responded with a wave.

It was a fitting and appropriate reunion, as Weber did plenty of great things for the Predators and their fans during his time in Nashville. Subban should receive a similar reception when he returns to Montreal in March.