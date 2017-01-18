Rangers’ Chris Kreider fined for using opponent’s helmet as weapon during fight

Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin probably had a good idea that some New York Rangers players would come after him during their game on Tuesday night. He probably didn’t imagine that they’d use his own helmet against him.

Back in December, Eakin was suspended for four games after taking a brutal run at Rangers netminder Henrik Lundqvist in Dallas. Eakin launch high and delivered a big blow to Lundqvist’s head as he handled the puck behind his own net, knocking his helmet off and sending him violently to the ice. No New York players confronted Eakin in the immediate aftermath of the hit and the Stars player was ejected from the game, so he managed to escape without any physical repercussions.

On Tuesday, though, Rangers forward Chris Kreider dropped the gloves to settle the score with Eakin and used some interesting tactics to do so. During the tussle, Kreider ripped off Eakin’s helmet and held onto it as he delivered a single blow to his head.

That’s not exactly legal so, on Wednesday, Kreider paid the price. Literally.

NY Rangers’ Chris Kreider fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for hitting Dallas’ Cody Eakin with his helmet during a fight. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 18, 2017

That’s a pretty small price to pay for a little bit of nasty revenge. In fact, it’s 0.001 percent of Kreider’s $5 million salary this year. Considering the circumstances, Lundqvist may even be willing to cover the bill for his teammate.