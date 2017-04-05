Penguins lose Kris Letang for playoffs thanks to herniated disk in his neck

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ hopes to repeat as the Stanley Cup champions were dealt a blow on Wednesday, as the team announced that star defenseman Kris Letang will undergo surgery for a herniated disc in his neck.

Kris Letang will undergo surgery for a herniated disc in his neck. The recovery period is expected to be 4-6 months. https://t.co/Q3Fjb0wSkp pic.twitter.com/sSSezzNNIf — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 5, 2017

Per the Penguins:

“Kris underwent an MRI in February that revealed a herniated disc in his neck,” General Manager Jim Rutherford said. “Our neurosurgeons examined him and recommended conservative treatment in an attempt to correct the condition without surgery. Kris had been making progress and was hopeful of returning for the playoffs until about a week ago, when the progress plateaued. He underwent another MRI, and, at that point it was determined that surgery was needed.”

Letang, 29, will be out for four-to-six months.

The defenseeman has not played since Feb. 21. In 41 games this season he scored five goals and 29 assists.