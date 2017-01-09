The NHL will eliminate third jerseys for all teams next season

Adidas will take over for Reebok as the NHL’s official outfitter beginning next season, and they won’t be bringing alternate jerseys with them. At least not initially.

As first reported by the Star Tribune on Monday, the NHL will mandate that teams can only wear a primary home and road uniform next season, with no regular alternates being permitted “in order to make the initial implementation of new sweaters easier.” FOX Sports has since confirmed the report with two sources with knowledge of the situation.

It doesn’t sound like the league will be sans alternates permanently, but rather just until adidas can get its bearings with the base jerseys of all 31 teams. This seems to indicate that some of the league’s teams will see significant changes to the design of their primary set. Expect one of those teams to be the Minnesota Wild.

The Wild is in the midst of deciding whether to go with red or green home sweaters. If the Wild chooses green, which sounds probable, the jersey likely will be slightly redesigned from the current third jersey.

We already know that the structure of the uniforms will be similar to what we saw at the World Cup of Hockey last fall, and also that adidas will introduce “warmup jerseys” for every club.

Either way, the news about thirds is likely disappointing for fans of sports fashion, as alternate jerseys are a good way to keep things fresh in the style department. Hopefully adidas makes it up to hockey fans with their efforts in the following year.