NHL official reportedly files $10 million lawsuit against Flames’ Dennis Wideman

It’s been more than a year since Calgary Flames’ defenseman Dennis Wideman found himself in hot water after body checking a linesman during a game. That incident is now headed to a court of law.

NHL linesman Don Henderson has filed a $10.25 million lawsuit against Wideman as a result of the incident, TSN reported Thursday. Henderson is seeking general damages of $200,000 and an additional $50,000 for expenses like housekeeping, yard work and hospital bills, and $10 million for loss of income and future loss of income.

During a regular season game last January, Wideman was left dazed (and later diagnosed with a concussion) as a result of a hit from an opponent. As the veteran defenseman made his way back to the Flames bench, he plowed into Henderson with a hit from behind and injured the official.

Wideman was initially suspended 20 games by the league, which pointed to the “nature and severity of the offense,” but that ban was later cut in half by an independent arbitrator. The suspension ultimately cost him over $250,000 in pay.

But the lawsuit filed by Henderson, who has yet to work an NHL game since the incident, suggests that the official suffered far more punishment. Per TSN:

According to his lawsuit, Henderson suffered injuries to his head, neck back, shoulder, and right knee. He also allegedly suffered a concussion, pain, numbness and tingling in his right arm and hand, shock anxiety and depression, headaches and permanent and partial disability. … In his lawsuit, Henderson’s lawyer wrote that he “has suffered a limitation of activities and loss of enjoyment of life, and will continue to suffer a limitation of activities and enjoyment of life.”

Neither Wideman nor the Flames, who are also listed as defendants in the suit, have yet to release a comment on the matter.