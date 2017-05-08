NHL Daily: Ryan Spooner, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers

NHL Daily: Boston Bruins Entertaining Offers on Ryan Spooner, the New York Rangers Must Sit Marc Staal or Nick Holden to Win, the Edmonton Oilers Notch a Blow Out Series-Tying Game and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were two playoff games on the NHL’s Sunday schedule. First, the Nashville Predators notched their place in the Western Conference Final by defeating the St. Louis Blues 3-1. Then, the Edmonton Oilers bounced back with a huge 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks to tie the series 3-3.

Boston Bruins Listening in on Offers For Ryan Spooner

The Boston Bruins exited the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round when the Ottawa Senators sent them packing. Now, the only focus the Bruins have is readying themselves for next season, and this included potential trades. The Bruins are listening in on possible deals regarding Ryan Spooner, but whether or not they’ll make the deal remains to be seen. [Causeway Crowd]

Pittsburgh Penguins Looking For a Bounce Back to Clinch the Series

The Washington Capitals answered the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 4-2 win in the series’ game five. Now, the Pens want to wipe the last loss away and look to win game six to clinch the series and move on to the Eastern Conference Final. [PensLabyrinth]

New York Rangers Must Sit Nick Holden or Marc Staal to Grab Wins

The Rangers sit down 3-2 in their series against the Ottawa Senators and are headed into game six hoping for a win. The fact of the matter is, the Rangers slip most when their defense falls and, lately, those defensive failures have fallen on the backs of Nick Holden and Marc Staal. Therefore, if the Rangers want to up their chances for a win, they need to sit one of these fault-prone d-men. [Blueline Station]

Thoughts Following the End of the St. Louis Blues’ 2016-17 Season

The Nashville Predators have officially sent the Blues packing, thus ending their playoff run and 2016-17 season. Now, it is time to look back and gather our thoughts on what has happened for the Blues this season. The team came far but not far enough and will be looking to outdo themselves next season. [Bleedin’ Blue]

Edmonton Oilers Force Game 7 in Big Win

The Anaheim Ducks were looking to clinch the series in their game six on the Oilers’ home ice but failed when Edmonton came out as a team doing everything right. The Oilers notched an incredible 7-1 victory against the Ducks in a game that showed they weren’t going down easily. Now, these two teams will regroup for an intense game seven to determine who will face the Predators in the Western Conference Final. [Oil on Whyte]

