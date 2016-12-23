NHL Daily: Jaromir Jagr, Tyler Pitlick, Columbus Blue Jackets

NHL Daily: Jaromir Jagr Has Officially Passed Mark Messier on the NHL All-Time Points List, Edmonton Oilers’ Tyler Pitlick Sidelined the Rest of the Season, the Columbus Blue Jackets Take First in the Metropolitan Division and more! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Ten hockey games took place on Thursday night. The Carolina Hurricanes topped the Buffalo Sabres 3-1, as did the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers 3-1. The Ottawa Senators topped the Anaheim Ducks 2-1, the Winnipeg Jets topped the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 and the Minnesota Wild kept their wins alive with a 4-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

There were three shutouts on Thursday night: the LA Kings shut out the Nashville Predators 4-0, the New Jersey Devils shutout rival Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 and the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Colorado Avalanche 6-0.

Lastly, the Tampa bay Lightning topped the St.Louis Blues 5-2 and the Columbus Blue Jackets sank the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-1 in a 1st-place in the Metro-winning game.

The Highlight of the Night:

NHL Daily: Morning Coffee Headlines

Jaromir Jagr Earns His 1,888th Career Point, Takes 2nd in NHL All-Time Points

Florida Panther Jaromir Jagr has officially earned his 1,888th career point and second place on the NHL’s All-Time Points list. Now, NHL Legend Mark Messier will sit on the list in third place. [The Score]

Eric Staal’s Return to Play NY Rangers Reminding of Disaster-deal

Minnesota Wild’s Eric Staal will return to New York City to play the New York Rangers has been reminding fans of the poor trade made for the forward last season. Though Staal is excelling with the Wild, he didn’t have much luck in New York. Perhaps the memory will keep the Rangers straight for future trades. [Blue Line Station]

Columbus Blue Jackets Take First Place in Metropolitan Division

The Blue Jackets have officially proved that they have what it takes to be serious playoff contenders. After pummeling the Penguins 7-1 and taking first place in the Metropolitan Division, there are no doubts that Columbus is excelling. [NBC Sports]

Red Wings Lose Jimmy Howard 4-6 Weeks

After exiting a game earlier this week, Jimmy Howard has been officially sidelined. The Red Wings will be without Howard for about 4-6 weeks as he recovers from a knee sprain. [NBC Sports]

Edmonton Oilers Lose Tyler Pitlick for Rest of the Season

The Oilers will lose forward Tyler Pitlick after he recently suffered a torn ACL in his left knee for the rest of the 2016-17 season. Pitlick has been excellent this season and losing him won’t be easy. [Oil On Whyte]

NHL Daily: All-Star Fan Vote Update

The All-Star fan vote leaderboard hasn’t changed much but the window to keep voting is getting smaller. NHL fans have until Jan. 2 to get their final votes in and try and get their favorite player into the running.

The leaderboard currently reads as follows:

Atlantic Division – Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price

Metropolitan Division – Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby

Central Division – Nashville Predators defenseman P.K Subban

Pacific Division – Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid

Cast votes here.

