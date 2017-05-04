NHL Daily: Claude Julien, Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers

NHL Daily: Boston Should Have Let Claude Julien Go Sooner, The Penguins Can Still Win Without Sidney Crosby, Edmonton Oilers Looking to Push Through And More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

Grab your morning cup of coffee and join us here at Puck Prose for a compilation of NHL daily links that will help keep you updated with everything going on in the hockey world.

There were two NHL playoff games on the NHL’s Wednesday night schedule. The Capitals and Penguins took the ice for an action-packed game 4 that resulted in a 3-2 Penguins win. The Oilers and Ducks faced off in a hectic game 4 that resulted in a 4-3 Ducks OT win.

The Highlight of the Night:

Boston Bruins Should Have Fired Claude Julien Sooner

The Boston Bruins should have sent Claude Julien packing a lot sooner than they did and maybe they would have found some more postseason success. The Bruins ended their season but their playoff run came to an end earlier than expected. Perhaps, if the Bruins and Julien parted ways earlier they would have had a different run. [Causeway Crowd]

Officials Are Running These Games and the Blues Aren’t Getting Lucky

So, there has been a lot of criticism regarding the refs and the officiating of the playoff games. These refs have been making or breaking games and these games haven’t been tipping in the favor of the Blues. More importantly, these bad calls shouldn’t be ruling games in the first place. [Bleedin’ Blue]

Jesper Fast is the Rangers’ Secret Weapon

Jesper Fast is an underdog in every definition of the term. He slips under the radar but brings incredible play into the game. A solid puck-mover, playmaker, penalty killer and occasional scorer, Fast brings dozens of good qualities to the game. The Rangers’ have a secret weapon in the young forward who knows how to step up when his team needs him. [Blueline Station]

Penguins Can Win Without Crosby

Pens captain Sidney Crosby sat out in the team’s game 4 due to a concussion he received in the team’s last matchup. Crosby’s condition isn’t completely definitive and it isn’t clear when he might return. Crosby can rest easy and take his recovery seriously knowing that his team knows how to win even in his absence. [Pens Labyrinth]

Edmonton Oilers Looking to Solidify Wins Against Ducks

The Oilers have been putting forward their best play in the postseason this year. now, the Oilers are looking to solidify their wins and the series against the Anaheim Ducks in the coming final games of the series. [Oil On Whyte]

