NBC’s Dave Strader will call NHL playoff games between cancer treatments

An ongoing battle with cancer won’t be keeping Dave Strader out of the broadcast booth this spring.

Strader, who has been fighting a rare and incurable form of bile duct cancer since last June, announced on Monday that he will be returning to the booth for NBC when the Stanley Cup Playoffs get underway this week. On top of that, Strader will be working a marquee matchup in the opening round, as he’s set to call the first two games of the Capitals and Maple Leafs series in Washington.

Fortunate to be feeling strong enough to work. So thanks @NHLonNBCSports for another chance to call playoff hockey! I'll be in Wsh Thu/Sat! — Dave Strader (@TheVoiceDS) April 10, 2017

Strader missed the majority of the 2016-2017 campaign in his role as TV play-by-play announcer for the Dallas Stars, but he was able to work a few games (including a national game for NBC) in the second half. Apparently, he is feeling good enough and strong enough to be able to flex his pipes between treatments during the postseason.

That should come as very welcome news for hockey fans, as Strader is one of the best play-by-play personalities in the business. His hockey broadcast career has spanned 37 years, with hopefully many more ahead. It’ll be great to hear his voice back on the air during hockey’s most exciting time of year.