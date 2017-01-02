Montreal Canadiens Won’t See Former Player P.K. Subban

The Montreal Canadiens will play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night, but former Defensemen P.K. Subban won’t be playing. Also, your daily Canadiens morning links.

The Montreal Canadiens made one of the biggest off-season splashes this past year, when they traded P.K. Subban. The Habs traded Subban to the Nashville Predators and acquired Defensemen Shea Weber. Subban was arguably one of the most popular players for the Canadiens fan base, and the trade shocked Habs fans.

P.K. had done much for the community of Montreal, and this included raising money for the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Subban was also very much appreciated by fans because of his swagger both on and off the ice.

Tuesday night marked the first time that the Canadiens would see Subban since the trade, but the Predators have placed Subban on the injured reserve list. Subban will most likely be out of the lineup for the next two to three weeks, and than he will be reassessed. So Habs fans will have to wait to see Subban until March the 2nd, at the Bell Center in Montreal, the nest time the two teams play.

Results of the Trade

Both the Habs and Preds received marquee players in the deal. However, it seems like the Canadiens have benefited more from the deal, in the early going. Weber has been a constant defensive force for the Canadiens, as he is steadily blocking shots, and making crushing hits. Shea has went through a recent scoring slump, but last week he was able to get his offensive game going again.

The trade will be analyzed for years to come, as it shocked the NHL world. However, everyone will just have to wait to see the Weber vs Subban match up for a little while.

