Montreal Canadiens Call Up Bobby Farnham

The Montreal Canadiens have brought up Bobby Farnham from the St. John’s Ice Caps. It appears there were more deserving candidates for the role.

The Montreal Canadiens have called up Bobby Farnham. The 27 year old winger was brought up to the Habs from the St. John’s Ice Caps this afternoon. He will join the team in time for tomorrow nights game against the Nashville Predators.

The Canadiens are dealing with a plethora of injuries at forward right now. However, calling up Farnham is a curious transaction. The 5’10” and 190 pound right winger is known more for his physicality than anything else.

This season, the American winger has just four goals and nine points in 31 games with the Ice Caps. This puts him in a tie for twelfth place on the American Hockey League team’s scoring list. So he isn’t a scorer, but he sure can check. However, the Habs have plenty of players that can check.

Farnham was a free agent signing by the Canadiens last summer. He was coming off a season split between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. He was placed on waivers by the Pens before landing in New Jersey. In 53 games, he scored eight goals and ten points.

Better players passed over for Farnham

While Farnham will make his way to the Canadiens, speedy and skilled winger Sven Andrighetto was returned to the Ice Caps. Andrighetto is a talented, offensive winger who has 22 points in just 19 AHL games this season. Farnham may not score more than 19 all points this season.

Farnham has some NHL experience and can play a checking role. However, the Canadiens are getting solid contributions at both ends of the ice from a young, but effective fourth line right now.

Michael McCarron who is 21 years old has recently been centering 24 year old Daniel Carr and 27 year old Chris Terry. It is not a typical fourth line, but the trio has been great at maintaining possession in the opponent’s zone and has chipped in a few goals.

Why break that up for a feisty Farnham? Farnham can’t possibly be counted on to play a higher role, so where is he going to fit?

He isn’t, which is why it makes little sense to bring him up at this time. Jacob de la Rose is a 21 year old who can defend far better than Farnham and is also capable of providing a bit of offence. The Swedish forward has eight points in his last nine games, and deserves another NHL shot before Farnham.

However, it is Farnham who received the call. Grit and toughness win out over skill once again.

