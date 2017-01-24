Minor league hockey team to wear special glow-in-the-dark uniforms

The Utica Comets, AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, will be hosting a special night at the arena this weekend, and they’re breaking out some awesome uniforms to celebrate.

This Saturday, the team will hold “Save Of The Day Night” to benefit the Thea Bowman House foundation. For that night’s game against the Syracuse Crunch, the Comets will debut some pretty spectacular glow-in-the-dark uniforms.

Although the actual game won’t be played in a glow-in-the-dark, cosmic atmosphere (though that would be a great excuse to bring back the glow puck), it’ll still be cool to see the Comets take the ice with the lights out before the game.

Extra points go to Comets goalie Thatcher Demko, who went all-in on the idea with special goalie equipment.

On Saturday, the Comets will debut the most unique jerseys to ever hit the ice at the AUD. New York State Tool presents the first ever Save of the Day Night to benefit the Thea Bowman House. #WePlayForU A photo posted by Utica Comets (@uticacomets) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

To raise money for the foundation, the team will raffle off a minimum of 10 jerseys during the game. In addition, 10 additional game-worn uniforms and Demko’s equipment will go to live auction after the game.