Marc-Andre Fleury makes series of incredible saves to help Penguins stave off Capitals in Game 1

The Penguins took Game 1 of their second-round series versus the Capitals on Thursday night, but it certainly wasn’t for lack of chances for Washington.

In fact, Pittsburgh goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was forced to make a barrage of difficult saves during a wild scramble late in the third period. Fleury lost his stick during a Capitals’ attack but still managed to keep his wits and hold strong between the pipes. It’s impossible to even describe the sequence, so you’re best suited to just watch the insanity play out in the video above. Credit goes to NBC’s Doc Emrick for trying his best to keep up but he was basically out of breath by the time the whistle was blown.

The Penguins may have gotten lucky with the timing of that whistle, as the puck was still loose as officials lost track of it and blew the play dead. It’s still early but Caps fans might already be having unsettling flashbacks with hot goaltending and questionable officiating.

Pittsburgh went on to win the series opener, 3-2. Fleury made 33 stops in the victorious effort.