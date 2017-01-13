The Los Angeles Kings delivered a ruthless burn to St. Louis on Twitter

The Los Angeles Kings played host to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at Staples Center. Not only did the Kings clobber the hockey team from St. Louis 5-1, but they also used a timely joke to ruthlessly troll the city on Twitter.

After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the Kings official Twitter account unleashed this burn.

Los Angeles now leads St. Louis 2-0. …both in this game and in professional football teams. — #LAKings (@LAKings) January 13, 2017

That’s obviously a reference to Thursday’s official announcement that the Chargers were moving to L.A., exactly one year after the city poached the Rams from St. Louis.

As you can imagine, the burn stung a little bit for football fans from St. Louis, so the responses were quite amusing.

@LAKings Enjoy your two losing football teams. We'll keep enjoying these wins pic.twitter.com/eawokNb3UY — Cardinal Report (@CardinalReport) January 13, 2017

@LAKings you guys don't act like you have two football teams pic.twitter.com/kJwztuW3TQ — Jackson Meyer (@jhmeyer_67) January 13, 2017

@LAKings Whoever runs Kings social media needs to be fired. You're not a fan page, try to have some class. — Brandon (@altolkmit) January 13, 2017

@LAKings You call the Rams a professional football team pic.twitter.com/aUGn9DJtUV — Jace Eberhart™🔰 (@JaceEberhart) January 13, 2017

The Kings weren’t the only NHL team who used the Chargers’ relocation to have a bit of fun on social media Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars both took tremendous jabs at the football team regarding the logo they rolled out immediately after the move became official.