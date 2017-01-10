44-year-old Jaromir Jagr says he wants to play for at least another decade

The oldest active player in the NHL, Jaromir Jagr, turns 45 years old next month. That in itself is an incredible feat, as the league seems to be getting younger and faster with each passing year: Jagr has remained the exception.

But if you think the end is near for the Czech legend, Jagr will tell you you’re wrong. The Panthers forward, who has previously stated that he wants to play until he’s 50, revised that wish this week.

“I go to 55,” Jagr said after Florida beat the Devils on Monday, via NorthJersey.com. “I just changed. Fifty-five. I feel good so I go to 55.”

Maybe he was joking (he tends to do that), but we also have no reason to doubt his intentions. It’s clear Jagr can still play — he’s sitting at seven goals and 25 points a little over halfway through the season. And his incredible work ethic has allowed him to compete against players more than half his age.

Jagr also recently moved into second-place all-time behind Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s scoring list. And while it seems incredibly unlikely that he’ll ever match The Great One, playing for another 10 years could help provide some cushion between Jagr and Mark Messier, who now sits third.

Either way, it’s clear that Jagr has an unmatched thirst and passion for the game, one which keeps him ticking after all these years. And as long as he continues to be productive, you’ll be hard-pressed to find any fans eager to see Jagr hang ’em up, as he continues to be one of the most entertaining and beloved players in the league both on and off the ice. Luckily for us, he doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon.