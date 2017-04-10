Jack Eichel calls out Sabres’ desire to win after disappointing season

The Buffalo Sabres’ season mercifully came to an end with a 4-2 loss against the Lightning Sunday. Buffalo’s 78 points in the standings put it at the bottom of the Atlantic Division and second-lowest total in the Eastern Conference.

For sophomore centerman Jack Eichel, that’s not nearly good enough.

The 20-year-old Eichel delivered some strong messages in his exit presser on Monday, some of which were directed at his teammates.

“I think guys want to win,” Eichel said, via the Buffalo News, “but there’s a difference between saying you want to win and actually wanting to win and putting the work in and dedicating your life to it.”

Eichel continued on about the culture of the team’s locker room needing to change.

“That’s what a winning culture is, not being satisfied with yourself, not being satisfied with the fact that you’re losing. It’s important to realize that you can’t be satisfied with the fact you’re in the NHL. I’m here to win.”

Despite missing the first 21 games of the year with an ankle sprain, Eichel finished the season with a team-high 57 points (24/33) in 61 games. The team’s No. 2 overall pick in 2015, Eichel is obviously a talented player who plays with a lot of fire and has high expectations not only for himself, but for whatever team he plays on.

It wouldn’t be surprising if he were to assume Buffalo’s captaincy if Brian Gionta departs in the offseason.