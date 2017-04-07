Hurricanes’ Bryan Bickell gets extremely emotional after first game back in Carolina

Bryan Bickell returned to the ice on Thursday for his first game in Raleigh since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After a 3-0 loss to the Islanders, the Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward became extremely emotional while speaking to the media about the road ahead.

Bickell, who was diagnosed in November, rejoined the team this week and has played in two games. During his postgame comments, Bickell indicated that he hasn’t felt great since returning and that he’s hoping he feels better over the next two games. But the 31-year-old forward got choked up and revealed that he’s planning to address the team about his status.

“We’re gonna take it game-by-game, I think,” Bickell said. “It’s tough. I haven’t told my teammates yet … I got to talk to my teammates here in the next couple of days and let them know first what’s happening.

Between the emotions overflowing and that contents of that quote, speculation is Bickell may announce that he’s stepping away from the game following Carolina’s final few contests.

Bickell has put together a solid NHL career, recording 165 points in 393 games over a 10-year span and winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks. If he’s forced to exit, he can take pride in playing a strong role in one of the most impressive NHL dynasties in the modern era.

Hopefully the treatments that have allowed him to get back on the ice for the final stretch of this season will continue to limit the effects of the disease.