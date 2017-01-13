Hockey fan shovels P.K. Subban portrait into backyard rink

When hockey fans want to pay tribute to their favorite players on the ice, that usually means wearing their jersey or using their gear or mimicking their tendencies when they play. However, this hockey fan found a very different way to honor one of his favorites on a backyard rink — by creating some snow art.

The fan, Robert Greenfield, decided to embrace P.K. Subban by shoveling a portrait of the Nashville Predators defenseman. The finished product is a pretty impressive representation of Subban’s logo, which is one of his signature goal celebrations.

Greenfield explained that he wanted to honor all that Subban does off the ice, and the defenseman is certainly worthy of that. After all, he’s one of the most charitable and generous players not only in hockey, but in all of sports.