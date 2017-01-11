Here’s a first look at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game jerseys

The NHL All-Star Game will be held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 29. Many of the game’s elite players from each of the league’s four divisions will share the ice in a four-team, three-on-three tournament.

On Wednesday, the NHL revealed the jerseys that will be worn by each team when they meet at the end of the month. Here’s a look, courtesy of NHL.com.

The jerseys will pay tribute to the history of not only the Los Angeles Kings, but also the entire league as it celebrates its centennial year. Each of the ten stars that wrap around the bottom of the jerseys represent a decade of NHL history.

The four All-Star teams – the Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan and Pacific – will wear jerseys that feature colors worn by the Kings during their 50-year history: Purple (Forum Blue), Gold, Black and White. The silver also is a nod to the NHL Centennial logo and the NHL Shield. The Pacific Division (featuring the hometown Kings) will wear the black jersey. The Atlantic Division will wear gold, the Central Division will wear purple and the Metropolitan Division will wear white.

Personally, I’m a pretty big fan of the jerseys. They’re not overly exciting, but they bring a pretty classic look in a year that is very historically important to the league while also finding a creative and unique way to honor the host city. You’ll hear no complaints from me.