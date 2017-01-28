Gretzky, Orr and Lemieux agree that Gordie Howe was the best NHL player ever

On Friday night in Los Angeles, Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux sat on a platform just prior to the NHL100 presentation at All-Star Weekend — an event aiming to identify the best 100 players in the league’s 100-year history.

While some may try to argue that any one of the three legends at that podium could have earned the top spot on that list, the trio collectively agreed that the greatest hockey player of all-time wasn’t on stage: Instead, they all gave that honor to the late Gordie Howe.

“I think we’re all in pretty much agreement that Gordie was pretty special,” said Gretzky. “These two guys here were pretty special, also. We all had so much respect for what Gordie did and what he accomplished that it’s not a bad thing to be named in the top 100 behind a guy like Gordie Howe. I think we all feel the same way.”

“Gordie is in my mind the best that ever played the game,” Orr added. “I’m not sure if we’ll ever see another one.”

“He could play any way that you wanted out there, and great goal scorer; tough, as we all know, and always taking care of business,” said Lemieux. “But he was truly a great ambassador for the game. He loved the game. He played until he was 51 years old, and that’s pretty rare these days except for [Jaromir] Jagr, my buddy.”

Howe recorded 1850 points over an astounding 26-year NHL career — and six additional seasons in the now-defunct World Hockey Association — and is fourth on the league’s all-time scoring list. The Red Wings legend was known for possessing and incredible mix of skill and toughness, thus earning the nickname “Mr. Hockey.”

Howe passed away at the age of 88 in June of last year.